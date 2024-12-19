SH25, Orongo Closed Following Crash

Gordon Campbell: On The Coalition’s Empty Gestures, And Abortion Refusal As The New Slavery

This whooping cough story from south Auckland is a good example of the coalition government’s approach to social need - spend money on urging people to get vaccinated but only after you’ve cut the funding to where they could get vaccinated. This has been the case all year with public health services to Māori. The only programmes known to work – health delivery by Māori to Māori – have been demolished in a series of ideological displays of right wing wokeness.