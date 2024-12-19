SH25, Orongo Closed Following Crash
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 25 Orongo is closed near Orongo Road
following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash was reported
just after 10:10am.
Initial indications are that there
are serious injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the area and expect delays.
Diversions are in
place.
