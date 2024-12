Delays Expected Following SH1 Crash, Cambridge

Motorists travelling north towards Cambridge on State Highway 1 are advised to expext significant delays following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a truck and a car, was reported to Police just after 11:10am.

Motorists are advised to delay any unnecessary travel and seek alternative routes due to a large build-up of traffic in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media