Joint Committee And Working Party Set Up For Freshwater Review

Policy revisions focused on improving fresh water in the Waikato region will have the oversight of a new co-governance committee and a joint working party.

The committee and joint working party, and the relevant terms of reference, were approved in an 8-5 vote, with one abstention, at the December meeting of Waikato Regional Council.

The Freshwater Policy Review Committee – which is set to meet for the first time in March 2025 – will make recommendations to the council on matters relating only to the Waikato, Waipā and Ngā Wai O Maniapoto rivers and their catchments.

It will comprise five elected members of Waikato Regional Council and one appointee each from Te Arawa River Iwi Trust, Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Raukawa Charitable Trust, Te Nehenehenui and Waikato Raupatu River Trust (Waikato-Tainui).

In relation to the Waikato and Waipā river catchments, Te Ture Whaimana o Te Awa o Waikato (the Vision and Strategy for the Waikato River) is the primary direction setting document for the catchment.

The elected members, sourced from constituencies within the Te Ture Whaimana o Te Awa o Waikato area, are Mich’eal Downard, Stu Kneebone, Bruce Clarkson, Noel Smith and Robbie Cookson.

During the meeting, the legal obligations under the river settlement legislation were outlined that require the council to convene a joint working party and joint committee to discuss and make recommendations on a number of aspects relating to the Resource Management Act.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The council must also provide for the post-settlement entities to participate in decisions on the Freshwater Policy Review and provide a mechanism for the trusts to participate in future processes.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Pamela Storey said: “This review is looking at how we conduct and manage our rural and urban activities so our freshwater bodies are healthy. Partnering with iwi isn’t just something we have to do – it’s what we want to do to stop further degradation of New Zealand’s fresh water and improve its quality and ecosystem health.”

Earlier this year the council made the decision to extend its freshwater policy review and proceed with a ‘fit for Waikato’ approach to address freshwater management issues specific to the region.

Working toward healthy, clean water is the aim of the review which will likely affect how activities are carried out in the region, including taking and using water, discharges to land and water from diffuse sources and point sources, structures and works in wetlands, and the beds of lakes and rivers as well as land use practices.

“We recognise that these revisions will affect all communities across the Waikato, so it’s important as many people as possible – tangata whenua, our primary sector, industry, rural professionals and the general public – are involved in discussions about how our local waterways will be managed.

“Ultimately, it’s about making decisions that will benefit current and future generations,” Cr Storey said.

Tangata whenua, sector and stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide input into policy as it’s being developed. This will be followed by wider engagement with the community to test and further refine draft policy and provisions to achieve freshwater and ecosystem health outcomes.

It’s anticipated the revised freshwater aspects of the council’s Waikato Regional Policy Statement and Waikato Regional Plan will be notified by December 2027 to meet present statutory requirements.

In addition to the committee formed to meet settlement legislation in the Waikato, Waipā and Ngā Wai o Maniapoto rivers and their catchments, the council also has responsibilities to ensure all other iwi have the opportunity to participate in the process, and this has been factored into the project plan.

This meeting was livestreamed. View the recording here: https://bit.ly/3Br5j7v

© Scoop Media

