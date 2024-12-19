Treaty Principles Bill Weakens Partnerships, Risks Costs

Waikato Regional Council has joined the chorus of opposition to the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill, saying it weakens partnerships and risks significant operational and social costs.

A draft submission on the Bill presented to the December meeting of council was adopted in an 8-5 vote, with one abstention.

The submission calls for the Bill to be abandoned because it fails to uphold the principle of partnership derived from Treaty settlements.

“These partnerships have provided significant environmental, social and economic benefits, which are recognised nationally as exemplars of successful collaboration,” says the submission.

Waikato Regional Council operational success relies on building partnerships with iwi and hapū, including those established under Treaty settlement legislation. These relationships underpin co-governance arrangements and collaborative initiatives such as Healthy Rivers/Wai Ora: Proposed Plan Change 1 for the Waikato and Waipā river catchments.

“These partnerships have proven their value through their successful application in delivering tangible community and environmental outcomes in the Waikato region,” the submission says.

The council’s submission says the Bill risks eroding such partnerships by marginalising unsettled iwi, undermining statutory requirements for iwi engagement, and creating barriers to effective decision-making and joint initiatives.

It also signals that the Bill’s complexity will lead to significantly increased compliance and other costs, as well as diverting vital resources away from critical community services.

The financial strain and operational uncertainty will hinder the council’s ability to effectively deliver on its commitments to community outcomes, undermining the collaborative spirit required for long-term regional prosperity, the submission says.

The submission encourages the Crown to work with iwi and hapū to design any future changes to constitutional arrangements to ensure alignment with the Treaty of Waitangi, and to continue to build on the successful models already in place to enhance outcomes for all communities.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Pamela Storey said she appreciated “the courage it has taken for this council to take a stand on this matter”.

“The uncertainty created by this Bill could lead to increased administrative and compliance costs, strain relationships, and erode social cohesion within communities.

“The Bill is inconsistent with our council’s commitment to being a good Treaty partner, so it’s important we stand with the many iwi and hapū partners we need to work with in the Waikato region.

“We urge the Crown to abandon this Bill and prioritise meaningful engagement with iwi and hapū to uphold the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi and achieve equitable, sustainable outcomes,” she said.

The deadline for submissions to the Justice Select Committee is Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

This meeting was livestreamed. View the recording here: https://bit.ly/3Br5j7v

