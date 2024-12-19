Funding Injection Approved To Help Council Meet Freshwater Clam Rules

Waikato Regional Council will invest in the gear, equipment and storage facilities required to minimise the risk of its operational activities in the Waikato River spreading invasive freshwater clams.

The investment, from prior year surplus, comes as the council steps up its water quality monitoring for the summer and increases its presence on the water to ensure compliance with boat safety rules as the number of vessels on the river’s hydrolakes, in particular, are set to swell with the promise of warm summer days over the festive holiday season.

At its December meeting, councillors were told staff had been working hard to ensure compliance with legal controls (Unwanted Organism status and Controlled Area Notices) put in place by Biosecurity New Zealand since May 2023 to contain the clam (Corbicula fluminea) and reduce the risk of it spreading beyond the Waikato River.

But a report to council said more investment was needed “to comprehensively manage the risks related to the spread of corbicula across the council’s business operations”.

“The discovery of this invasive clam species last year was devastating, with operational risks for us and the wider regional community reliant on the region’s waterways, particularly in relation to energy and agricultural production, and water treatment,” said Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive, Chris McLay.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Over the past 18 months we have been working hard with Biosecurity New Zealand to develop effective processes and protocols, at the same time doing what we can to mitigate the spread and in some cases to delaying some of our biosecurity and river management work.

“We want to be an exemplar in this space and do more than the bare minimum to protect waterways in our region and elsewhere. We are now clear on what we need to do, which requires investment in more equipment and gear, like waders, life jackets and steam cleaners, as well as additional space for storing, cleaning and drying these items,” Mr McLay said.

In an 8-5 vote, with one abstention, councillors agreed to allocate $414,000 from prior year surplus to enable the purchase of new plant, equipment and processes to enable the implementation of robust Check Clean Dry (CCD) protocols.

When councillors meet in February, they will consider a further $170,000 for inclusion in the draft 2025/26 Annual Plan to fund operational support activities including education and training for staff and contractors to embed consistent CCD practices across the organisation, and more frequent auditing of council operations and contractors to lift CCD standards and maintain compliance.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Pamela Storey said: “Councillors have recognised that we need to enable staff to manage the risk, ensure efficient and effective working arrangements and comply with the stringent regulations in place to protect all of New Zealand’s waterways.

“Fresh water is of tremendous importance to iwi Māori, and to all New Zealanders. It’s important to our council too. We invest heavily in work to protect and improve water quality and the biodiversity in and around rivers, streams and lakes. We remain committed to doing all we can to ensure this work is not undermined,” she said.

Cr Storey added: “While staff have been doing a great job of complying with the rules, they have also been helping to spread the Check Clean Dry message to our communities and this will be ramping up over the busy summer season.”

This meeting was livestreamed. View the recording here: https://bit.ly/3Br5j7v

Note:

Exotic freshwater clams were first found in the Bob’s Landing area of the Waikato River near Lake Karāpiro in early May 2023, and were identified as Corbicula fluminea. Since then, Corbicula fluminea has been confirmed in the Waikato River from Lake Maraetai Landing to Tūākau.

In March 2024, Corbicula australis was found at the Lake Taupō Aqua Park in a small man-made lagoon.

Corbicula fluminea and Corbicula australis have been given the legal status of an Unwanted Organism under the Biosecurity Act, which means people can’t knowingly move the clams or water that may contain them.

The CAN has specific rules for all wake boats and applies to the Waikato River from the Whakamaru Dam to the river mouth at Port Waikato.

People can still use the Waikato River for recreation, including boating and fishing, or gathering of kai (food) if they follow the requirements of the controlled area notices, including clam-specific 'Check Clean Dry' procedures, before moving their equipment or craft.

© Scoop Media

