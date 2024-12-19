Fireworks And Sky Lanterns Banned In Dry Parts Of Hawkes Bay

Hawke's Bay Fire Permitting Zone (Photo/Supplied)

Fire and Emergency is prohibiting the use of fireworks and sky lanterns in parts of Hawke’s Bay where the fire risk is already high, from 8am on Friday 20 December until 31 March 2025.

Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says Ahuriri-Heretaunga, Wairoa Coast, Tukituki East and West, the southern Hawke’s Bay coast, and Pōrangahau are areas where setting off fireworks will not be allowed.

"I think it’s fair to say everyone in Hawke’s Bay is extremely aware of the high fire risk at the moment, so prohibiting fireworks over the holiday period is not going to come as a surprise," he says.

"In past years, we’ve seen fireworks start major fires in terrain like hill country and coasts, where it’s really difficult for firefighters to get in there and do their work.

"Although we’ve had some rain recently, it’s not enough to counter the prevailing dry conditions, in which any spark could still turn into a large fire, or a long-duration event.

"We’re pretty sure our firefighters have much better plans for Christmas than that."

Glen Varcoe says that open-air fires are already prohibited in Ahuriri-Heretaunga, Wairoa Coast, Tukituki East and West, the southern Hawke’s Bay coast, which means no fires are allowed outside and all fire permits are suspended.

"No matter which part of the country you spend your holidays in this year, please consider the wildfire risk and always go to www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting any fires or doing activities that could cause sparks," he says.

