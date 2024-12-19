Crash, Waioeka - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
two-vehicle crash on Waioeka Road (SH2),
Waioeka.
Initial reports indicate there may have been
serious injuries.
The road is currently blocked and
traffic management is in place.
Motorists are asked to
please avoid the area, or expect
delays.
