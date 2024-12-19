Pet Friendly Fraudster To Face Court

Police have arrested a man with an animal instinct for fraud, after he allegedly tried to use a fake ID to purchase items from a pet store.

The incident occurred last night just after 6pm in Grey Lynn, when Police were alerted by savvy store workers.

Auckland City Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Beth Houliston, says the alleged offender attempted to purchase more than $1000 worth of products from the pet store.

“The shop workers realised, contacted Police quickly and tried to stall him.

“As officers from the City Beat team arrived, he has run out of the store trying to evade them. Police caught up with him in the carpark of a nearby supermarket, and he was taken into custody.

“He had 17 warrants for his arrest for fraud and escaping Police.”

A 36-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing a raft of charges related to his alleged offending.

“This was great work from the pet store staff who quickly cottoned on to this man’s behaviour and contacted us immediately,” Inspector Houliston says.

“We won’t tolerate this type of brazen retail offending in our communities, and I am very happy this man will now be held to account for his actions.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

