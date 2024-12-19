No Car? No Problem! Mevo Car Share Scheme Comes To Nelson Whakatū

Mevo car-sharing scheme (Photo/Supplied)

A new car-sharing scheme has been launched in Nelson to support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase transport choices for the community.

The Mevo car-sharing scheme will provide access to a fleet of nine vehicles based in Nelson city centre. These will include a mix of electric vehicles and fuel-efficient petrol cars, and allow people to rent a car rather than paying to own, store and maintain a first or second vehicle.

Mevo members will be able to rent cars by the minute, hour or day using an app.

The cost to use the Mevo vehicles will start at $18 per hour for non-electric vehicles, and $24 an hour for an EV. Daily rates are priced at $90 and $120 respectively. Vehicles will be located at Buxton Square, Wakatū Square and Millers Acre car park and can be located using the Mevo app.

The scheme kicked off on 17 December 2024 with the introduction of six fuel-efficient cars. Three further electric vehicles will be available to rent from early 2025 alongside dedicated charging infrastructure at Millers Acre car park.

The initiative aligns with Council’s efforts to achieve ambitious community emissions reduction targets set by the Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-34, and the Active Transport Nelson Strategy.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith, a longtime advocate and user of EVs himself, says the initiative is good for Nelson.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Nelson is proud that we have the first car-sharing scheme in the South Island. It offers more transport choices for people and businesses to reduce emissions, save money and to use safer, better and cleaner cars. Car-sharing schemes can help reduce emissions by people biking or taking the bus into the city for work and using a Mevo car for the odd trip required during the day. It also enables access to a modern, low-emission vehicle for people who cannot otherwise afford one.

“Transport makes up 61% of Nelson’s greenhouse gas emissions and to reduce them, we need more electric cars, more people using our eBuses, more people biking and walking as well as exciting initiatives such as Mevo’s car-sharing scheme.”

Mevo’s Founding Directors Finn Lawrence and Erik Zydervelt are both from Nelson and Tasman and so were particularly keen to establish Mevo in their hometown.

“The city’s commitment to action on climate change makes Nelson City Council an ideal partner for us, and we are excited to work together to provide a more eco-friendly and convenient transportation option for Nelson residents and visitors,” says Zydervelt.

“New Zealand has the highest rate of car ownership in the world, and the top of the south has the highest again in New Zealand, yet we use our cars just four per cent of the time. Research in partnership with Wellington City Council shows one Mevo vehicle replaces over 11 private vehicles.”

The introduction of a car-sharing scheme will make it possible for households to reduce the number of cars in their driveway, or even go car free. For those journeys involving bulky or heavy goods, or when trying to reach areas not easily accessible by public or active transport, having the option to rent an EV or a fuel-efficient vehicle for a few hours is a convenient option.

Chair of the Climate Change Taskforce Councillor Aaron Stallard says the introduction of car-sharing fits perfectly with the Bridge to Better project, which will provide the infrastructure for hundreds of homes in the central city area, where people do not need a car for the most part as they live close to schools, shops, and entertainment.

“Mevo’s service will give people the opportunity to live without the expense of owning, maintaining, and storing a car that is seldom used. This new service will give residents greater flexibility in where and how they live, in a way that is friendly to the environment and good for their back pocket.”

Mevo also provides businesses with an opportunity to downsize their vehicle fleet, save money and demonstrate a commitment to the environment.

Mevo is New Zealand’s largest car-sharing operator with services also available in Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington.

© Scoop Media

