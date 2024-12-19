Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On The Broadcasting (Repeal Of Advertising Restrictions) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 4:57 pm
Press Release: EDSI Committee

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is now calling for public submissions on the Broadcasting (Repeal of Advertising Restrictions) Amendment Bill.

The Bill would repeal section 81 of the Broadcasting Act 1989. Section 81 restricts broadcast television advertising on Sunday and Anzac Day mornings between 6 am and noon, and both television and radio broadcast advertising on Christmas Day, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.

The Broadcasting (Repeal of Advertising Restrictions) Amendment Bill seeks to:

  • support a level playing field for New Zealand media companies by removing the regulatory distinction between different media platforms
  • help modernise the Broadcasting Act 1989 by removing restrictions that are out of step with contemporary commercial regulation
  • allow New Zealand media companies to realise additional advertising revenue, which would help support the ongoing production and distribution of local content.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday, 7 February 2025.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
© Scoop Media

