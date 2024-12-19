Woody Debris Cleared Prior To Christmas

Caption: Woody debris washed up on Waikanae beach following this weeks stormy and wet weather. Photo Credit: Dr Murry Cave

Recent wet and stormy weather has resulted in a significant increase in woody debris washing up on Waikanae and Midway Beaches.

Rod Sheridan, Woody Debris Programme Manager, expressed his disappointment: "This is extremely disheartening to see. Our team and contractors worked hard to have our beaches looking great for the summer season, and it's a shame to have this work undone so close to the Christmas and New Year period."

In response to the recently washed-up debris, Council is prioritising the removal of large woody debris that could pose a risk to the community from Waikanae to Midway. Work commenced today and will continue up until Christmas Day. "This work is a priority but will need to be conducted as the weather and tidal conditions allow," Mr. Sheridan noted.

Following the removal of large debris, smaller woody debris will be cleared from Waikanae to 100 meters past Grey Street and 50-100 meters either side of the Midway Surf Club. At this time, a fine groom is not possible, so the community will notice that fine woody debris will remain. Work to address any small and fine debris that remains following 24 December will be considered in the New Year.

“With the large crowds flocking to Gisborne between Christmas and New Year, it is too dangerous to continue work during this period," Mr. Sheridan added.

Mr. Sheridan would like to remind people to keep themselves and their whānau safe: “To ensure the safety of yourself and your whānau, please do not walk or play on the woody debris. When work to remove the debris commences, please keep clear of the worksite and be cautious as machinery moves up and down the beach."

