Demand For The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Set To Increase As The Holiday Season Begins

Greenlea Rescue Helicopter (Photo/Supplied)

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carried out 45 life-saving missions within the Central Plateau and Lakes regions during the month of November. These missions included 14 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical related events, 7 rural/farm incidents, 12 motor vehicle accidents, and 8 miscellaneous missions.

Various Hotspots for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter included Tongariro National Park, Whakamaru, Dessert Road, and Hospitals such as Taupo Hospital with 4 inter-hospital transfers and Rotorua Hospital with 4 inter-hospital transfers.

This brings the total number of life-saving missions this year so far, as of November 30th, to 487 missions and with the busy summer months upon us, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew are gearing up for this number of missions to increase dramatically. As outdoor activities and events are at their peak, the demand for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is at its highest.

The month of November started with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matawai for a male in his 20s who sustained leg injuries after a motorbike related accident. The patient was transported to Gisborne Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, November 3rd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Broadlands for a male who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That Sunday afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to Whakamaru for a male who sustained multiple injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday evening, November 5th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo Hospital for a female who sustained injuries after being involved in an accident involving a motor vehicle and a road cyclist. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, November 8th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tongariro Alpine Crossing for a male who sustained injuries after a fall while hiking. The patient was flown to Taupo Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, November 10th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kinleith for a female who sustained injuries after falling from a horse while riding. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, November 11th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter attended to a male who sustained injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident in Ongarue. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment, after the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic provided care on scene and enroute to hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, November 14th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Motuoapa for a male who sustained serious injuries. The patient was treated on scene by the on board Critical Care Flight Paramedic, and while on route, as they were flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, November 16th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Pureora Forrest Park for a male who sustained injuries after a motor bike related accident. The patient was treated on scene by the on board Critical Care Flight Paramedic, and while on route, as they were flown to Rotorua Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, November 21st, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Oruanui for a female who sustained critical injuries following a fall. The patient was stabilised on scene on the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, November 23rd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Opotiki for a female who sustained critical injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, November 25th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakamaru for a male who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment following care from the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic.

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Oruanui for a male who sustained serious injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust General Manager Vanessa Richmond says the crew are set to expect a high number of callouts across the next few months within the Central Plateau and Lakes region as the holiday season begins.

“It has been a busy year, and on behalf of our rescue helicopter crew, I would like to thank all our generous supporters and sponsors for standing by us and helping us continue our life-saving work. We couldn't do what we do without you! We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a safe, and joyful holiday season.”

Thanks to the amazing support from the community, and the generosity of the team at the Greenlea Foundation Trust, who are matching every dollar donated up to $300,000, $254,602 has already been raised toward the total needed of $616,071, to purchase the new winch.

If you want to double the impact for the community, and have your donation go twice as far… donate to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and have it doubled by the Greenlea Foundation Trust. Donate today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/greenlea-rescue-helicopter/donate.

© Scoop Media

