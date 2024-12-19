Key Road Works For Northland In January

With a bumper road maintenance programme to deliver in Northland this season, road crews will be back in action at three key sites in January.

State Highway 1, Whangārei to Ruakākā

Southbound left lane – (near Flyger Rd)

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises that our contractors will be rebuilding the southbound left lane on SH1, between Flyger Road and Prescott Road, from Monday 27 January 2025.

Contractors will undertake approximately 2.5 weeks of day works, followed by 1.5 weeks of night works, with work expected to be complete by Monday 24 February 2025.

The passing lane will remain closed for the duration of the works, with a 50km/h temporary speed limit in place 24/7.

During the day works, traffic flow will be maintained in both directions, except for brief periods of stop/go to allow contractors to shift equipment or set-up and pack-down the site.

During night works, the road will operate under stop/go traffic management.

Alternative southbound passing lanes are located between Puwera and Oakleigh (slightly south of Puwera) and between Oakleigh and Mata (near Totara Road).

Northbound left lane – (near Hewlett Rd)

Contractors will begin rebuilding the northbound left lane on SH1, between Hewlett Road and Salmon Road, from Monday 13 January 2025.

This work will take place during the day; however, the passing lane will remain closed for the duration of the works, with a 50km/h temporary speed limit in place 24/7.

Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions, except for brief periods of stop/go to allow contractors to shift equipment or set-up and pack-down the site.

Work is expected to be complete by Friday 31 January.

Alternative northbound passing lanes are located between Puwera and Oakleigh (slightly north of Oakleigh) and north of Ruakākā (just north of Prescott Road).

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across Aotearoa with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

SH1 Te Kamo Bypass / Kamo intersection

Contractors will undertake overnight road resurfacing on SH1 Te Kamo Bypass from Sunday 12 January 2025.

The road will be closed between 8pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday, through to Monday 20 January, with a detour via Kamo township. High Performance Motor Vehicles (HPMV) will be grouped together and escorted through the worksite.

During the day, the road will operate with reduced speed limits in place.

Our crews will then shift their attention to the intersection on Tuesday 21 January, Wednesday 22 January, Thursday 23 January and Tuesday 28 January.

Work will take place between 8pm and 5am with a temporary speed limit, lane closures and stop/go traffic management in place. There will also be a detour in place via Percy Street, Kensington Ave

Great North Road and Kamo township. Once again, HPMV will be grouped and escorted through the worksite.

Travel delays during these works are expected to be between 5-10 minutes.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

Work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake this important work to improve the safety and efficiency of our roads.

