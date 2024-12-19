Destination Kāwaroa Officially Opens: A Community Gift Just In Time For Christmas

After four years in the making, Destination Kāwaroa has officially opened to the public offering a world-class, intergenerational play and learning space as a gift to the Taranaki community just in time for Christmas and summer.

This landmark project inspired by Bryce Barnett, was brought to life by Taranaki Foundation, in partnership with mana whenua Ngāti Te Whiti, New Plymouth District Council, and NP Partners. Set to be one of the largest play spaces in New Zealand, Destination Kāwaroa transforms an area already rich in cultural and community heritage. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of Mount Taranaki, the ocean, and the iconic Sugar Loaf Islands, all framed by lush green trees. This stunning space is perfectly situated along the award-winning Coastal Walkway.

To celebrate the milestone, over 300 project partners, donors and supporters gathered at the site for a blessing ceremony led by Ngāti Te Whiti, followed by speeches and, of course, play and exploration. This celebration brought together grandparents, parents, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bryce Barnett, who first envisioned this project, shared, “Today is a dream come true. Seeing all generations come together in this space fills me with pride and joy. This is a place where memories will be made for years to come, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together as a community.”

The success of Destination Kāwaroa is testament to the power of private-public partnerships. Over 85% of the project’s funding came from public and philanthropic donations, external to local government, with local contractors, community contributions, and the generosity of donors playing a vital role in bringing the vision to life.

"Taranaki Foundation is honoured to have led this project, turning this visionary play space into reality. Destination Kāwaroa represents the power of our community coming together to bring a vision to life. We’re excited to see families and friends making memories here, especially as the holiday season approaches," said Josh Hickford, CE of Taranaki Foundation.

The project reflects the expertise of many across the region, encompassing design, construction, and storytelling. Consultation with groups such as Autism Taranaki has informed the design of some play including the learning boards to cater to the diverse needs of tamariki. Additionally, Changing Places has been part of this project to ensure that the toilet amenities are fully accessible. Many steps and measures have been taken throughout the project to ensure the space is inclusive for all.

Destination Kāwaroa is testament to what can be achieved when passion and collaboration come together. All are invited to come down, have fun and explore this extraordinary space over the summer months.

Find out more and contribute to Destination Kāwaroa at

www.taranakifoundation.org.nz/destination-play/

Destination Kāwaroa Facts:

The Destination Kāwaroa play space and surrounding areas will cover close to 22,000 m² and include:

• Water, challenge and natural play features.

• Shared social spaces, seating, shelter and an outdoor classroom area. • Easier access to Kāwaroa reef encouraging natural exploration.

• A Maramataka feature that highlights the Māori lunar calendar.

• Agility and fitness equipment including a pump track, climbing platforms and swings. • Learning hotspots aligned with local history, mana whenua and the NZ curricula. • Better public facilities including changing rooms, toilets, parking and space for food trucks.

