Christmas At Corrections

Some of the toys made by prisoners participating in the Carpentry Industry Training Programme at Otago Corrections Facility / Supplied Donated cushions handmade by prisoners at Auckland Region Women’s Correction Facility / Supplied

This Christmas Day, hundreds of prisoners across New Zealand will be learning practical culinary skills by preparing and cooking meals.

“This year’s Christmas menu will provide basic and nutritious meals for all prisoners,” says Leigh Marsh, Commissioner Custodial Services. “For lunch, we’ll be serving roast chicken with gravy and a side of peas, carrots, and potatoes. The evening meal will be roast beef and salad sandwiches, and egg and mayo sandwiches, with two traditional fruit mince tarts to mark the occasion. This is the same meal that has been served for a number of years.”

All meals are prepared by prisoners taking part in industry training and employment in prison kitchens, under the supervision of qualified instructors. This hands-on experience provides valuable skills, helping to prepare prisoners for employment and safe, successful reintegration upon their release.

“While Christmas Day in prison is similar to any other day in terms of routine, we make sure to introduce extra activities wherever possible,” adds Mr Marsh. “We know that Christmas can be a difficult time for both prisoners and their families. That’s why we also run special family days in December at sites around the country, giving children a chance to visit their parents in prison to engage in crafts, games, and other activities that help make the season special.”

“We also make sure people in prison have the opportunity to give back to the community in the lead up to Christmas, because we know this provides a sense of purpose and pride. It can be an important step towards making positive changes in their lives,” says Mr Marsh.

Prisoners working in the nurseries at Northland Region Corrections Facility and Auckland Prison have donated hundreds of kilograms of fresh produce to local foodbanks. At Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility, women in prison have sewn 40 colourful cushions for a charity that helps furnish homes for families escaping domestic violence.

Instructor Bill Bean with donated produce grown by prisoners at Auckland Prison / Supplied

Down south at Otago Corrections Facility, men participating in the Carpentry Industry Training Programme have crafted around 60 wooden toys, including airplanes, cars, trucks, boats, and animals. These toys will be delivered by Santa to children in hospital at Christmas time.

Corrections staff all around the country have also been busy helping the community this Christmas, through collecting and donating food and toys for local charities.

“I also want to acknowledge the incredible efforts of our staff who will be working through the holiday period, including on Christmas Day,” says Mr Marsh. “Corrections operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and our frontline staff continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

