Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas At Corrections

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 7:17 pm
Press Release: Department Of Corrections

Some of the toys made by prisoners participating in the Carpentry Industry Training Programme at Otago Corrections Facility / Supplied
Donated cushions handmade by prisoners at Auckland Region Women’s Correction Facility / Supplied

This Christmas Day, hundreds of prisoners across New Zealand will be learning practical culinary skills by preparing and cooking meals.

“This year’s Christmas menu will provide basic and nutritious meals for all prisoners,” says Leigh Marsh, Commissioner Custodial Services. “For lunch, we’ll be serving roast chicken with gravy and a side of peas, carrots, and potatoes. The evening meal will be roast beef and salad sandwiches, and egg and mayo sandwiches, with two traditional fruit mince tarts to mark the occasion. This is the same meal that has been served for a number of years.”

All meals are prepared by prisoners taking part in industry training and employment in prison kitchens, under the supervision of qualified instructors. This hands-on experience provides valuable skills, helping to prepare prisoners for employment and safe, successful reintegration upon their release.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“While Christmas Day in prison is similar to any other day in terms of routine, we make sure to introduce extra activities wherever possible,” adds Mr Marsh. “We know that Christmas can be a difficult time for both prisoners and their families. That’s why we also run special family days in December at sites around the country, giving children a chance to visit their parents in prison to engage in crafts, games, and other activities that help make the season special.”

“We also make sure people in prison have the opportunity to give back to the community in the lead up to Christmas, because we know this provides a sense of purpose and pride. It can be an important step towards making positive changes in their lives,” says Mr Marsh.

Prisoners working in the nurseries at Northland Region Corrections Facility and Auckland Prison have donated hundreds of kilograms of fresh produce to local foodbanks. At Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility, women in prison have sewn 40 colourful cushions for a charity that helps furnish homes for families escaping domestic violence.

Instructor Bill Bean with donated produce grown by prisoners at Auckland Prison / Supplied

Down south at Otago Corrections Facility, men participating in the Carpentry Industry Training Programme have crafted around 60 wooden toys, including airplanes, cars, trucks, boats, and animals. These toys will be delivered by Santa to children in hospital at Christmas time.

Corrections staff all around the country have also been busy helping the community this Christmas, through collecting and donating food and toys for local charities.

“I also want to acknowledge the incredible efforts of our staff who will be working through the holiday period, including on Christmas Day,” says Mr Marsh. “Corrections operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and our frontline staff continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Department Of Corrections on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 