Serious Crash, Greta Valley - Canterbury
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 7:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on SH1, Greta Valley, just south of the
Hurunui River bridge.
Police were called about
7.15pm.
The road is closed while emergency services
staff work at the scene.
Motorists are asked to please
avoid the area, if
possible.
