Serious Crash, Greta Valley - Canterbury

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on SH1, Greta Valley, just south of the Hurunui River bridge.

Police were called about 7.15pm.

The road is closed while emergency services staff work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area, if possible.

