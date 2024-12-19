More New Zealanders Embracing Digital Travel Declarations Over Paper Forms On Planes

Supplied: NZ Customs Service

More than 58% of Kiwi air travellers have used the digital New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) in the past month, removing the need to complete a paper declaration on their flight home. Customs and its border partners are urging other travellers to do the same.

In total, more than 2.8 million digital declarations have been completed by air travellers since the new system was introduced in August 2023.

While Australian passport holders travelling to New Zealand have taken up the digital option at a faster rate, many New Zealanders may not have yet had the opportunity to travel or use the digital declaration option since it came into effect.

Customs Deputy Chief Executive Operations, Jamie Bamford, says it’s encouraging to see passengers opting for a digital self-service, moving away from the old manual paper declaration.

“With many families now heading overseas for the summer holidays, it’s a chance to discover the digital option, which is convenient and will help with an easier arrival process when they return home. We are also encouraging Kiwis to help spread the word to friends or family who are heading to our shores,” he says.

“Every passenger arriving in New Zealand, whether returning from a holiday or visiting our country, must complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration. As we come into our busiest time of year, doing these declarations digitally will help border agencies ease the flow of passengers as efficiently as possible.”

“Sometimes, parents don’t realise they must complete a declaration for children, regardless of age, which can hinder the arrival process and cause setbacks and some frustration. With a digital declaration, it’s easy to fill out multiple declarations before you even get on the plane. And if travellers download the NZTD app, that has additional benefits for families and frequent travellers,” Mr Bamford adds.

“It really is a win-win for everyone, and we are encouraging all Kiwis to use the digital option to help make their journey and arrival home as easy as possible.”

The New Zealand Traveller Declaration collects passengers’ travel, customs, immigration, and biosecurity information as part of border processing, with an aim to help improve the safety and security of New Zealand. The NZTD replaced the old Passenger Arrival Card in August 2023, and the online declaration can be done within 24 hours of a flight, instead of the paper option on board the flight.

What travellers need to know:

All travellers to New Zealand, including Kiwis returning from holiday, need to complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD).

A declaration needs to be completed for each traveller, including babies and children.

The NZTD app, available on Apple and Android devices, allows users to scan their passport details directly into the declaration and create a profile so it’s easier for the next time they travel.

When travelling as a family or group and completing multiple declarations, travel details can be copied into other declarations. All submitted declarations will display together in the app.

Air passengers can start their digital declaration at a time and place that suits them. The earliest that travellers can submit their declaration is 24 hours before they start their trip to New Zealand. It needs to be submitted by the time they reach passport control in New Zealand.

Multiple languages are available in both the NZTD app and online form, including Te Reo Māori, Samoan and Tongan.

For more details, including what you need to declare, visit https://www.travellerdeclaration.govt.nz

