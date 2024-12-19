Demand For The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Set To Increase As The Holiday Season Begins

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out 41 life-saving missions within the Coastal Bay of Plenty, and surrounding regions during the month of November. These missions included 25 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical related events, 6 rural/farm incidents, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and 3 miscellaneous missions.

Various Hotspots for the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter included Aongatete, Katikati, and Hospitals such as Whakatane Hospital which had 13 inter-hospital transfers and Tauranga Hospital which had 9 inter-hospital transfers.

This brings the total number of life-saving missions this year so far, as of November 30th, to 528 missions and with the busy summer months upon us, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew are gearing up for this number of missions to increase dramatically. As outdoor activities and events are at their peak, the demand for the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter is at its highest.

The month of November started with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for a female who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was flown to Auckland City Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Sunday morning, November 3rd, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Broadlands for a male who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, November 5th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakatāne Hospital for a female who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, November 8th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Papamoa Hills for a male who was experiencing a time critical medical emergency. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, November 10th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihi Airfield for involving a male who was experiencing a potentially life-threatening medical event. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital to receive further treatment.

That afternoon, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Puna Quarry for a female who sustained injuries to her lower leg after a fall. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, November 12th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter attended to a motor vehicle accident in Paengaroa in which a male sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. The patient was flown swiftly to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, November 14th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whangamata for a male who was in critical condition following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic, and on route, while being flown to Tauranga Hospital to receive further care.

That afternoon, November 17th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Oropi for a male who sustained injuries after falling from bike. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic, and on route, while being flown to Middlemore Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Friday evening, November 22nd, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kawerau for a male who was experiencing an immediate life threat after a water related incident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, November 24th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a male who sustained injuries after a cyclist vs motor vehicle accident. The patient was transported to Starship Hospital for further care.

In the early hours of Monday morning, November 25th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Aongatete for a male who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, November 27th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Katikati for a female was experiencing a critical medical condition. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tauranga Hospital for a male who sustained injuries after a significant fall. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust General Manager Vanessa Richmond says the crew are set to expect a high number of callouts across the next few months within the Coastal Bay of Plenty region as the holiday season begins.

“It has been a busy year, and on behalf of our rescue helicopter crew, I would like to thank all our generous supporters and sponsors for standing by us and helping us continue our life-saving work. We couldn't do what we do without you! We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a safe, and joyful holiday season.”

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life-saving equipment for your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/donate

