Demand For The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Set To Increase As The Holiday Season Begins

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out 53 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions during the month of November. These missions included 33 inter-hospital transfers, 3 medical related events, 8 rural/farm incidents, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and 6 miscellaneous missions.

Various Hotspots for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter included the Coromandel Peninsula, Waiheke Island, and Hospitals such as the Taumarunui Hospital which had 8 inter-hospital transfers, Waikato Hospital which had 7, and Thames Hospital which had 5 inter-hospital transfers.

This brings the total number of life-saving missions this year so far, as of November 30th, to 618 missions and with the busy summer months upon us, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew are gearing up for this number of missions to increase dramatically. As outdoor activities and events are at their peak, the demand for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter is at its highest.

The month of November started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for a female who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Motiti Island for a patient who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital to receive further treatment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On Monday morning, November 4th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Thames Hospital for a male who was experiencing a time critical medical event. The patient required transportation to Waikato Hospital for further treatment and the rescue crew flew him there in just over 20 minutes.

On Thursday evening, November 7th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taumarunui Hospital for a female who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

In the early hours of Monday morning, November 11th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waiheke Island for a patient who was experiencing a time critical medical emergency. The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, November 16th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to North Shore Hospital for a female who was experiencing a serious medical event that required urgent care. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, November 19th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Hawera Hospital for a male who was experiencing a medical event that required urgent care. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, November 21st, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ruawaro for a male who was in critical condition and required immediate medical treatment. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic stabilised the patient on scene, before the patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for continued treatment.

On Friday morning, November 22nd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kawhia for a male who was suffering from a life-threatening medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, November 24th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Kuiti for a male who sustained serious injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

That afternoon, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Naike for a male who sustained serious injuries following a fall from a motorbike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, November 27th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whitianga for a male who was experiencing a critical medical condition. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, November 27th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tirau for a female who sustained trauma injuries following a farm related incident. The patient was stabilised on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Taupo Airport for a male who was experiencing a potentially life-threatening medical condition. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust General Manager Vanessa Richmond says the crew are set to expect a high number of callouts across the next few months within the Waikato, King Country, and especially Coromandel region as the holiday season begins.

“It has been a busy year, and on behalf of our rescue helicopter crew, I would like to thank all our generous supporters and sponsors for standing by us and helping us continue our life-saving work. We couldn't do what we do without you! We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a safe, and joyful holiday season.”

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life-saving equipment for your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/waikato-westpac-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

