Fatal Crash: Greta Valley

Friday, 20 December 2024, 8:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people have died following the two-vehicle crash on SH1, Greta Valley, last night.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 1 just before 7:15pm.

The road has since reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit have conducted a scene examination. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

