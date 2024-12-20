Fatal Crash: Greta Valley
Friday, 20 December 2024, 8:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died following the two-vehicle crash on
SH1, Greta Valley, last night.
Police were called to
the crash on State Highway 1 just before 7:15pm.
The
road has since reopened.
The Serious Crash Unit have
conducted a scene examination. Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
