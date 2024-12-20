Fatal Crash: Greta Valley

Two people have died following the two-vehicle crash on SH1, Greta Valley, last night.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 1 just before 7:15pm.

The road has since reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit have conducted a scene examination. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

