Have You Seen Christopher?

Friday, 20 December 2024, 8:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Have you seen Christopher? / Supplied

Police are appealing for information to locate Christopher Lott who is visiting the Wairarapa from Auckland and who has been reported missing.

He has not returned home after he left Grant Crescent in Masterton for a bike ride at 10am on Thursday 19 December. He is wearing black padded motorcycle pants, long sleeved tie-dyed green and white top, white motorcycle boots, purple bike helmet, wearing a small back backpack and riding the bike he’s pictured on.

If you have seen Christopher, or have any information that may assist in locating him please make a report at 105 online or call 105, referencing event number 241219/2025.

