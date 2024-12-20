Fatal Crash, Mackenzie
Friday, 20 December 2024, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise one person has died following a crash
in Albury, Mackenzie overnight.
Police were called to
the single vehicle crash on Cave-Albury Road just after
9:20pm.
The Serious Crash Unit have conducted a scene
examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more