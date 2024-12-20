Ōropi Grove Mountain Bike Park Full Closure From 7 January 2025 For Tree Harvest

Ōropi Grove Mountain Bike Park will close from 7 January 2025 to late 2025 to allow for a tree harvest and track renewal project to enter its next phase.

The tree harvest portion of the project began in September 2024 on the Joyce Road side of the park, as trees within Ōropi Grove have matured and are scheduled for harvest. This is essential to protect the water pipes beneath the reserve, which supply drinking water to many Tauranga homes from the Ōropi water treatment plant, and to reduce the risk of older trees falling or dropping debris.

Track renewals and replanting is expected to begin from early to mid-2025, with a refreshed riding experience expected to be open for summer 2025/ 2026. Tauranga City Council is working with Mountainbike Tauranga to ensure the renewed tracks provide options for riders of all ages and abilities.

Temporarily closing the park during the tree harvest and track renewal process is vital to ensure public safety at site.

While works are underway at Ōropi Grove, riders can enjoy nearby mountain biking tracks including:

- Summerhill Recreational Trails, 319 Reid Rd, Pāpāmoa Hills.

- TECT Park, SH36, halfway between Tauranga and Rotorua.

- Waitekohekohe Recreational Park, 360 Thompsons Track, Katikati.

Find out more: letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/oropi-grove

