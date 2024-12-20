Birds, Art And Fun For Everyone – Friday 20 December 2024

‘Kororī, Kororā’ – a vibrant celebration of native birds in Aotearoa’s, running at Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton until 28 February 2025. Free entry for everyone. / Supplied

Get ready to spread your wings! 'Kororī, Kororā' – a vibrant and dynamic celebration of native birds in Aotearoa – has landed at the Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton running until Friday 28 February 2025.

This free, family-friendly exhibition is all about the beauty and importance of our native birds, especially those that call the Manawatū Estuary home. It’s not just about admiring the art – it’s about celebrating the stories, creativity and the people behind it. The exhibition also highlights the extraordinary work Foxton volunteers do at the Manawatū Estuary, raising awareness of their efforts to protect this special environment.

Exhibition details:

Date: Until Friday 28 February 2025

Venue: Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main Street, Foxton

Time: Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 4pm and Saturdays to Sundays from 10am to 3pm

Entry: Free for everyone

What to look forward to

Maungarongo (Ron) Te Kawa – A vibrant Ngāti Porou takatāpui artist whose bright and bold textile work is full of cultural stories and personality.

– A vibrant Ngāti Porou takatāpui artist whose bright and bold textile work is full of cultural stories and personality. Rob Scotcher – A Foxton-based wildlife photographer with a real eye for capturing the magic of our birdlife.

– A Foxton-based wildlife photographer with a real eye for capturing the magic of our birdlife. Michael Angelo – A carver and painter from Ngāti Kahungunu, whose works are inspired by nature and spirituality, combining tradition with creativity.

– A carver and painter from Ngāti Kahungunu, whose works are inspired by nature and spirituality, combining tradition with creativity. Local tamariki – Guided by art teacher Sonja Hart from Creative Hart , local children added their unique touch, painting plywood birds crafted by the Foxton Menzshed .

– Guided by art teacher Sonja Hart from , local children added their unique touch, painting plywood birds crafted by the . From Te Papa – Buller’s Birds: The Art of Keulemans and Buchanan. For a step back in time, Buller’s Birds adds another layer of magic to the exhibition. These stunning prints of New Zealand’s native birds, first published in 1873, are the work of Dutch artist Johannes Keulemans and New Zealander John Buchanan. Their attention to detail and accuracy brings these historical works to life.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

‘Korori, Korora’ draws inspiration from a tauparapara: “Whakarongo ki te manu korori, korora. Korerotia nō tuawhakarere,” meaning “Listen to the birds of the land and sea, who speak to us from many years ago.”

These artworks connect historical representations with modern perspectives, making it a truly vibrant experience for all ages.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Kororī, Kororā is about bringing people together to celebrate our native birds through art, stories, and education. It’s colourful, creative, and full of heart. Everyone’s welcome to come along and be inspired.”

“This isn’t just an art exhibition – it’s an experience for the whole whānau. Get stuck into fun, hands-on activities like building a healthy estuary or enjoy the incredible works of art on display. It’s a perfect day out for bird lovers, art enthusiasts, and curious minds of all ages,” says Mark Hammond, Community Facilities and Services Manager.

Te Papa Chief Executive Courtney Johnston says the touring exhibition is part of the broader Te Papa programme to work with regional museums and galleries and showcase more of the national art collection, more often.

“We work hard to ensure all New Zealanders, regardless of where they live, can see our national treasures,” Johnston says.

For more information, visit www.teawahou.com/Home

© Scoop Media

