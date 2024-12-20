Delays Expected Following Takanini Crash - Counties Manukau
Friday, 20 December 2024, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a
three vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway.
The
crash, heading northbound near Takanini, was reported to
Police at about 11.10am.
At this stage there are no
reports of injury.
Motorists are being advised to
expect delays or seek an alternate route while the scene is
cleared.
