Delays Expected Following Takanini Crash - Counties Manukau

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a three vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway.

The crash, heading northbound near Takanini, was reported to Police at about 11.10am.

At this stage there are no reports of injury.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route while the scene is cleared.

