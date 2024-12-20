Fire And Emergency New Zealand Combines With Australian Team To Support Vanuatu Earthquake Response

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) personnel responding to the 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Vanuatu have joined with their Australian colleagues to create an ANZAC team.

This combined team allows for specialised USAR personnel on the ground in Vanuatu to pool their knowledge and skills to provide the highest level of support to those impacted.

It is an example of the ongoing relationship between the two countries and the shared willingness to support their Pacific neighbours when they need them most.

In addition to the 34 USAR and one Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) liaison currently in Vanuatu, Fire and Emergency will be sending four further USAR specialists, including two geotechnical engineers, to assist in the response.

These people will be accompanied by additional equipment which will aid in the response efforts and support those in Vanuatu who have been impacted by this event.

