Dope Arrests For Police Following Bust In South Auckland

Police have this week uncovered three cannabis grow houses in South Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, of Counties Manukau South CIB, says Police executed search warrants at three addresses in Counties Manukau South this week.

“A total of 300 plants were seized for destruction across the three properties in Pokeno, Runciman and Clevedon.

“Three people were arrested and enquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate others involved.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says this result was a combination of great work by various Police teams.

“Police is committed to dismantling illicit drug networks and public support is vital in helping us keep drugs out of communities ensuring they are safe places to live.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

