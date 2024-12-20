Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Homicide Investigation Launched In Relation To Napier Death

Friday, 20 December 2024, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have launched a homicide investigation following a death on Emerson Street in the Napier CBD in the early hours of Wednesday 18 December.

Police are now in a position to name the person who died. He was Boy Taylor, 58-years-old, of Napier.

A post mortem has been completed and it confirms that Mr Taylor suffered injuries consistent with assault. A large team of investigators are working on this investigation and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any incident in the area from around 2am. If you have information or CCTCV or dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries, please contact our 105 reporting line or go to 105 online to make a report, referencing file number 241218/5045

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

