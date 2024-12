Dunedin Police Arrest Youth For Mall Ram Raid

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, Dunedin CIB:

Police have arrested a youth in relation to a ram raid at Meridian Mall on George Street on 4 December.

The youth has been charged with burglary and unlawful taking.

Police are continuing to investigate a ram raid at Golden Centre Mall this week and other similar recent offending, and are following positive lines of inquiry.

