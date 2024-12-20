Run For Their Lives With Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Christchurch

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Christchurch is thrilled to announce its participation in the inaugural Christchurch Round the Bays 2025 event on Sunday, March 30 2025. As the only headliner children’s charity, all funds raised on our behalf stay in our city, providing life-changing mentoring for Christchurch tamariki who need it most.

“By running with us people are not just crossing a finish line, they’re helping break the cycle of adversity so many of the children in our community face daily,” says BBBS Christchurch manager Faye Higgins.

“We pair vulnerable tamariki with caring volunteer mentors who provide regular respite, guidance, friendship, and support. It really makes a huge of difference in their lives now and to their future.”

Every dollar raised by people selecting BBBS Christchurch their charity of choice and fundraising on our behalf directly supports this life-changing free mentoring programme.

“With over 170 tamariki supported each year, and many, many more children waiting for the opportunity to get their own one-to-one mentor, everyone’s efforts are more important than ever!” explains Faye.

“We know thousands of Christchurch people will be running the Round the Bays, so we’d them to get behind these kids and let them know someone in our city is choosing them. It really would bring hope and opportunity to tamariki in need, ensuring a brighter future for our community.”

BBBS is imploring people to gather their friends, whānau, and workmates together, sign up for Round the Bays and support Christchurch’s at-risk children!

Run for their Lives – let’s make this city’s first Round the Bays unforgettable – together!

https://rtbchristchurch25.grassrootz.com/bbbschristchurch

Notes:

In 2024 BBBS Christchurch celebrated their 20th anniversary of supporting at-risk tamariki through their free mentoring programme

While our programme is free, the cost to run it is not – each mentoring match costs $2,500 per year

We do not receive Government funding, instead relying solely on the generosity of our community for the funding to continue our mahi to ignite the power and potential of Taiohi-Young People

