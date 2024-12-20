Celebrating World Braille Day With Dunedin UNESCO City Of Literature And Julie Woods

Dunedin (Friday, 20 December 2024) – Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature has collaborated with Julie Woods, aka ‘That Blind Woman’, on an inspiring international initiative in honour of World Braille Day on 4 January 2025.

Julie’s latest project, the Wish List Coasters, shares the remarkable story of how she achieved her goal of visiting 50 countries by the time she turned 50. The coasters each feature paintings by Julie’s husband, artist Ron Esplin, on one side, and words by Julie on the reverse.

Sets of the coasters will be shared with 16 other UNESCO Cities of Literature across nine countries Julie has visited:

Bremen and Heidelberg (Germany)

Exeter, Manchester, Nottingham, and Norwich (United Kingdom)

Gothenburg (Sweden)

Hobart and Melbourne (Australia)

Iowa City and Seattle (United States)

Leeuwarden and Utrecht (The Netherlands)

Okayama (Japan)

Prague (Czechia)

Québec City (Canada).

“The thought that our story is going all around the world is a huge buzz for us,” says Julie. “Knowing people in these Cities of Literature will read about their countries through the senses of a blind woman in New Zealand blows me away.”

Ron adds, “Being part of something that inspires people to travel to other places is very special.”

The coaster sets will be accompanied by 74 personalised bookmarks and Braille name cards, contributing to Julie’s ambitious goal to transcribe one million names in Braille, a heartfelt initiative aimed at connecting the world with dots. As of now, she has transcribed 34,944 names as she works steadily toward her milestone.

“We’re delighted to be working with Julie and Ron to celebrate World Braille Day, honouring the innovation of Braille and the extraordinary stories it enables us to share,” says Nicky Page, Director of Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature.

Julie Woods learnt Braille in 2001 at the age of 35, and even attended Louis Braille’s 200th birthday celebration in Paris in 2009.

“It’s such a thrill to work collaboratively with the Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature to celebrate World Braille Day 2025,” she says.

Notes:

· World Braille Day is celebrated annually on 4 January, the birthday of Louis Braille, the inventor of the reading and writing system for the blind. This day raises awareness about the significance of Braille as a vital means of communication for blind and visually impaired individuals.

· These Wish List Coasters are a sequel to WONDERlust, a real-life fairy tale chronicling Julie and Ron’s dream journey to visit the Seven Wonders of the World. When Julie had visited 49 countries by her 49th year, she made it her mission to reach her 50th country by her 50th birthday—and succeeded!

