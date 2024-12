Fatal Crash, Balclutha

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Balclutha overnight.

Emergency services were called to Gormack Street, between Moir Street and Barnego Road, about 10.35pm.

The sole occupant died at the scene. The Serious Crash Unit responded, and Gormack Street will remain closed until mid-to-late afternoon while the scene is investigated.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media