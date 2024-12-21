Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Respond To Family Harm Incident In Blenheim

Saturday, 21 December 2024, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham:

Police remain near a residential address in Blenheim this morning following a family harm-related incident.

Police were called to a house on Park Terrace about 5.10pm yesterday, after a man carrying a firearm arrived at the address, where he is known.

Two occupants were inside at the time, and one was able to get to safety. The other person remains inside the property with the man.

The Police Negotiation Team is at the scene and no injuries have been reported. We are focused on the welfare of both people inside the address and are working hard to resolve this peacefully.

As a precaution, neighbours of the address were asked to stay in temporary accommodation last night, and we are keeping them informed of developments.

The incident is confined to the address and there is no risk to the wider community. A section of Park Terrace is cordoned off and we ask that people avoid the area.

Information will be released proactively, when we are in a position to do so.

