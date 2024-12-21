Arrests, Charges Over Meth-filled Suitcases

Four people have been arrested and approximately 200kg of methamphetamine has been seized following a joint investigation between New Zealand Police and the New Zealand Customs Service.

Critically, an insider threat at the Port of Tauranga has also been identified and removed.

Customs officers became aware of a suspicious concealment on 11 December after a routine x-ray of a container at the port.

At about 3pm two men entered a restricted area and forced entry into the container. Police were alerted as the men loaded the suitcases into their car.

The vehicle left the port driving recklessly and at speed through heavy traffic on the East Link Toll Road towards Whakatāne.

Bay of Plenty District Police were able to stop the vehicle using road spikes on the toll road.

The occupants fled on foot but were apprehended a short distance from the vehicle.

Police recovered the five suitcases in the vehicle, along with other tools linked to the burglary.

The two men, both aged 28, have been charged with burglary, possession of methamphetamine for supply, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search, and possession of instruments for burglary.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear in the Tauranga District Court, one on 20 January 2025, and the second on 7 March 2025.

On Wednesday 18 December, search warrants were executed at various locations around the Western Bay of Plenty, and a further two people were arrested in relation to the matter.

The two men, aged 33 and 36, have been charged with a number of offences, including importation of methamphetamine. Both appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday 19 December.

It is believed members of this criminal operation may have been operating from within the port for some time.

The four arrested men all have associations with the Mongrel Mob, Comancheros and the Filthy Few.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander of the National Organised Crime Group says this seizure will make a significant dent into the supply of methamphetamine in the Western Bay of Plenty.

“Even more significantly, we believe we have now shut down an insider threat at the port, and enquiries into this aspect will continue.”

It’s estimated the 200kg of methamphetamine equates to 10 million doses and its seizure has prevented up to $209.5m of social harm to the New Zealand economy.

While the retail value of 10 million doses may be as high as $75m, the wholesale value of the drugs is estimated to be between $14m and $32m.

“This illustrates another example of the continuing cooperation and strong partnerships we have with Customs and our local and domestic partners in targeting criminal activity at our borders and in the community,” says Detective Inspector Alexander. Customs Investigations Manager Dominic Adams says that New Zealand continues to be an attractive market for organised criminal groups to smuggle drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as illicit tobacco.

Customs is seeing an increase in legitimate imports being targeted by overseas criminal groups who conceal illicit drugs within freight containers or container contents, which are later recovered by New Zealand-based criminals. This can involve attempted break-ins to collect the drugs. “We know that criminal groups attempt to circumvent border and port security processes to intercept drugs. We work closely with port companies, their security teams and our Police colleagues to ensure people who intentionally attempt to breach port security measures are identified and apprehended. Our increased port and maritime presence is helping us face this threat,” Mr Adams says.

“Criminal infiltration of the supply chain is common overseas, and it is a threat that all supply chain businesses including port companies should be alert to. The Customs Border Protect team has a range of resources to support businesses to identify and report criminal infiltration in the supply chain.”

To report suspicious activity, call 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) confidentially or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. For more information, visit www.customs.govt.nz/report.

