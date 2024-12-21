Bridge Of Remembrance Peace Protest

Photo / Supplied

Peace activists share anti-militarization message across iconic Christchurch monument following weapons company launch

Weekend Christmas shoppers in Christchurch were greeted with a large banner displaying bold messaging against weapons company NIOA, which recently opened it's New Zealand headquarters in the city. The 7 meter tall banner draped over Christchurch's iconic Bridge of Remembrance read; "NO WAR PROFITEERS IN OUR CITY - NIOA SUPPLIES GENOCIDE," and was unveiled on Saturday morning.

Peace Action Ōtautahi, the group responsible for the banner, wants to call attention to NIOA's new prescence in the city, which has largely slipped under the radar. Spokesperson Joseph Bray says "It is deeply shameful that the city of Christchurch, which prides itself in the title of 'Peace City,' has allowed a company culpable in countless human rights violations to set up shop here."

In 2023, NIOA acquired Barrett Firearms, which sells sniper rifles to the Israeli Defence Force. Bray comments; "The abundant evidence that war crimes and breaches of international law are committed against Palestinians using NIOA supplied weapons means it is our moral duty to shut them down in our city - and if the government wont, the people will."

NIOA has faced high-scale public backlash in Australia for their domestic production and supply of weapons to both the Australian Defence and Police Forces, as well as their weapons manufacture with companies charged with war crimes. Some Christchurch residents worry the expansion of NIOA into the city, likely along with the companies they work with, will result in the tradings of war criminals and war profiteers happening on their doorstep.

The Bridge of Remembrance was not harmed in this action.

