Christchurch Police Appeal For Sightings Of Woman And Her Two Children

Christchurch Police are appealing for sightings of Tennessee Gemmell and her two children.

Tennessee was last seen walking with Angus (6) and Arohadeep (5) on Hoani Street in Papanui today.

They were headed in the direction of the Mitre10 Megastore.

Angus was wearing orange shorts and a light-coloured top.

Arohadeep is wearing light-coloured tights and a bright-coloured top.

Police have concerns for the welfare of Tennessee and her children and want to hear from anyone who may have information which could help us locate them.

If you can help, please contact 105 and reference event number P061023866.

https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/christchurch-police-appeal-sightings-woman-and-her-two-children

