Fatal Crash, SH1, Horeke

A person has died following a single vehicle crash in Horeke this morning.

Emergency services were called to State Highway One, near Rangiahua Road at around 9.20am.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

One other person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination, and the road is now clear.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

