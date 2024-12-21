Workplace Fatality, Southbridge, Selwyn
Saturday, 21 December 2024, 8:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a workplace incident at a
Southbridge property this morning.
Emergency services
were called to Glasseys Road around 11.30am.
WorkSafe
has been advised.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the death are
ongoing.
