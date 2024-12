Man Charged Following Incident In Blenheim Yesterday

Inspector Simon Feltham, Marlborough Area Commander:

A 44-year-old man is facing numerous charges following an incident at a Park Terrace house in Blenheim.

The man has been charged with threatening to kill, discharging a firearm to intimidate, abducting a child under 16, and contravening a protection order.

He is scheduled to appear in Blenheim District Court on Monday 23 December.

