Name release: Fatal crash, SH 6, Kingston
Sunday, 22 December 2024, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died in a crash on State
Highway 6 near Kingston on 19 December.
He was Timothy
Peter Herrick, aged 36 of Invercargill.
Our thoughts are
with his family and loved ones at this difficult
time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
