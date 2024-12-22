Name release: Fatal crash, SH 6, Kingston

Police can now name the man who died in a crash on State Highway 6 near Kingston on 19 December.

He was Timothy Peter Herrick, aged 36 of Invercargill.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

