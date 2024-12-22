Arrests made in Napier homicide case

Detective Inspector David De Lange:

Police have arrested and charged two men following the death of Napier man Boy Taylor.

Police have been investigating Mr Taylor’s death after he died following an incident in Napier’s CBD on Wednesday 18 December.

Two men, aged 21 and 33, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are expected to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday 23 December 2024.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests and charges.

