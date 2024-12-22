Hamilton Police Investigating After Man Critically Injured In Assault

Hamilton Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in an assault early this morning.

The man was assaulted outside his home on Sefton Crescent at around 4.25am today.

He is currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV in the Sefton Crescent area, or anyone who may have heard or seen anything relevant to our investigation.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 241222/9970.

