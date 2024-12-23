Murder Charge Laid In Relation To Gisborne Homicide

A woman has been arrested in relation to the murder of Wayne Dewes in Gisborne in October.

Police were called about 4.20am on 28 October after Mr Dewes was rushed to hospital with severe injuries, dying a short time later.

A homicide investigation was launched and now a 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder.

She is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today, Monday 23 December.

We are pleased to have made an arrest in this case, and hope it brings some sense of reassurance to whānau and the wider community.

Police would like to extend our thanks to those members of the public who have come forward with information.

- Detective Inspector David de Lange of Eastern District Police

