Riding Dirty: Two In Custody Following Motorbike Flee

A pair of motorcycle riders who fled from Police in Stanmore Bay will be reconsidering their actions after being caught.

Just before 3.30am, officers observed two off road motorcycles being ridden by riders wearing minimal safety gear.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Roger Small, says the pair spotted Police and allegedly fled the area.

“Ground staff conducted areas but were unable to locate the riders so the Police Eagle helicopter took over in an attempt to find them.

“Eagle located one motorcycle with two riders travelling around the area.

“After a short period the pair abandoned the bike at Whangaparāoa College and both the rider and pillion fled on foot.

Acting Inspector Small says officers entered the school grounds on foot and were directed to where the two people were hiding.

“They were then taken into custody without incident.

“This was great work from Police staff from different areas of Tāmaki Makaurau to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

Two people, aged 17 and 18, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

