14th Annual Festive Themed Fun Day At The Zoo

OWP Kea Christmas (Photo/Supplied)

Orana Wildlife Park is celebrating the magic of Christmas a day early. Join us tomorrow, Tuesday 24 December, in wishing our delightful animals a Merry Christmas.

“Our team of elves have been busily preparing for our annual Christmas Eve event for the past month, wrapping special treats and creating festive themed enrichment for the animals to unwrap throughout the day.”

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the event as it provides a great opportunity to share a special time of year and spread holiday cheer with our fantastic visitors and the wonderful animals we are privileged to hold. All of the 'presents' are part of the animals’ specialised diet and are designed to encourage natural behaviours”.

“Visitors will enjoy seeing some unique unwrapping techniques that demonstrate the adaptability of the animals. There will be swinging siamang, curious kea and of course our jolly giraffe!”

“We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season and thank the community for their amazing support”.

Orana is closed on Christmas Day and is open every day from Boxing Day.

Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Wildlife Park is New Zealand’s only open range zoo and is home to over 1,000 animals from more than 90 different species including New Zealand’s only gorillas. The Park is owned and operated by Orana Wildlife Trust, a registered charitable trust. The Trust is committed to the conservation of wildlife diversity on this planet. Our aims, along with being dedicated to the conservation of endangered species and the welfare of our animals, are to provide education, recreation and enjoyment to the public and to support research relating to endangered animals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

