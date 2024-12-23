Holidaymakers Urged To Take Care With Fires In Coromandel This Summer

Fire and Emergency New Zealand urges caution around any activity involving flames, heat or fire on the Coromandel Peninsula over the summer months.

Waikato District Manager Daryl Trim says conditions in the Coromandel do not require any changes to the current open fire season, but this is constantly being assessed.

"We are monitoring our local conditions closely as we see the devastating fires happening all over the motu," he says.

"To stay informed and up to date on the current conditions, and check if there are any restrictions in place, head to www.checkitsalright.nz.

"Our beautiful Coromandel Peninsula attracts around 300,000 visitors in summer, and we urge caution regarding any fire activity - remember, it only takes one spark.

"We appreciate visitors and residents taking as much care as possible, to keep our people, property, environment and wildlife safe this summer.

"Remember, check it’s alright before you light."

