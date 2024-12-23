Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas Day Weather

Monday, 23 December 2024, 2:06 pm
Forecast: MetService

It’s a wet start to Christmas week as showers persist for most areas of Aotearoa/New Zealand today (Monday), especially in the east of the South Island where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued. A quieter, brighter and drier day of weather arrives on Christmas Eve. For Christmas Day the best of the weather is likely to be first thing ahead of cloudier skies and wetter weather moving in from the west.

For Monday, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the eastern half of the South Island, continuing the trend observed over the past weekend, where afternoons have seen areas of thunderstorms with localised downpours. There is also a moderate risk for afternoon thunderstorms over Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. Showers over the country are expected to ease late this evening or in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve is looking like the pick of the week, with sunny spells expected over much of New Zealand on Tuesday. Late in the day, rain is forecast to arrive in Fiordland with an approaching front from the Tasman Sea. But what does this spell for the big day?

MetService Meteorologist Oscar Shiviti says: “A warm and sunny start is expected for most of the country on Christmas Day. Rain then spreads north along the western half of the South Island during Christmas morning and extends eastwards in the afternoon”. In the North Island, a dry Christmas morning is expected ahead of rain reaching the western half of the island during the afternoon, with Northland most likely to receive the first drops of rain. The rest of the North Island can expect rain later in the day.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The east of the North Island, particularly Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, looks best placed to stay dry for much of Christmas Day and will also see some of the highest temperatures of the day. However, a few showers are expected to squeeze through the Manawatu Gorge during the afternoon, affecting parts of the Wairarapa,” Shiviti says.

“It is also looking like a good Christmas day weatherwise for New Zealanders in the far south of the North Island, namely Wellington and Kapiti, as rain is only expected to move onto these areas in the evening, if at all” continues Shiviti.

Rain is expected to persist over parts of Aotearoa/New Zealand on Boxing Day as a low-pressure system moves over northern areas. The wet conditions are expected to clear from the south of the South Island during the evening.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 