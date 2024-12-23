Weekly Water Supply Update

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search
As
part of our Easy Does It summer campaign, we’re providing
weekly updates on Auckland’s water supply
situation.
Total dam storage
today: 82.1%Historical average dam storage:
87.1%Seven-day average water use: 435 MLD
You can
see live dam levels here
on our
website.
Remember those silent movies where the heroine is tied to the railway tracks or going over the waterfall in a barrel? Finance Minister Nicola Willis seems intent on portraying herself as that damsel in distress. According to Willis, this country’s current economic problems have all been caused by the spending schemes cooked up by the dastardly and long-departed Grant Robertson, in cahoots with Treasury. So don’t blame her for the current state of the New Zealand economy. We appear to be paying her over $300,000 a year to wring her hands and blame everyone else for the country’s plight.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer from the Central Asset Recovery Unit said this investigation shows the reach of the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, and how closely Police are working with other government organisations to disrupt the flow of illicit funds.
“Sending live animals on boats into volatile conditions to destinations with poor animal welfare standards is not progressive, lucrative, or likely to stimulate the economy,” says SPCA Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Arnja Dale.
Some Christchurch residents worry the expansion of NIOA into the city, likely along with the companies they work with, will result in the tradings of war criminals and war profiteers happening on their doorstep.
Wetlands play a critical role in the environment, helping to protect and improve water quality, preventing flooding and providing habitat for unique species of plants and animals some of which are rare. Maintaining water levels in wetlands and avoiding large fires is important if we are to reach our carbon reduction targets.
The year saw nationwide protests, swathes of legislation repealed and introduced, crackdowns on crime and some stern words to local councils.
“These surveys are the most comprehensive study we now have looking at the biodiversity and habitats of these islands. This provides a valuable reference for future marine management of the Mercury Islands,” said Waikato Regional Council Coastal Science Team Leader Dr Michael Townsend.