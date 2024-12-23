Napier Homicide Investigation: Third Arrest Made
Monday, 23 December 2024, 8:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a third man, aged 19, in relation to
the death of Boy Taylor.
He will be appearing in the
Hastings District Court on Tuesday 24 March charged with
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
The investigation is ongoing, and Police cannot
rule out further arrests and
charges.
