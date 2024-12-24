Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Can We Make This Summer The Safest On Record?

Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 9:08 am
Press Release: Water Safety New Zealand

Water Safety New Zealand shares advice to help us enjoy our favourite places and favourite activities free from drowning and injury.

With the official holiday period starting today, safe behaviour around water by all New Zealanders is key to achieving our safest summer on record. An average of one New Zealander drowns every three days during summer. During the brief official holiday period an average of eight people drown.

But by making the right decisions around water no family or community needs to experience irreplaceable loss and grief of a preventable drowning.

Expect the unexpected Many of New Zealand’s rivers, lakes, beaches, and coastline are more dangerous than they may appear.

Drowning can happen to anyone – anywhere According to Water Safety New Zealand, it is everyday New Zealanders caught out by everyday conditions, doing everyday things, who drown at our beaches, coastline, rivers, and lakes.

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’ – especially if you are male It could be any of us, unless we make good decisions and take responsibility for our safety and the safety of others who rely on us.

Risks are increased by:

o Not wearing a lifejacket

Lifejackets are fundamental for water safety. All too often boating tragedies happen where lifejackets are not worn.

ALWAYS wear a lifejacket.

o Underestimating conditions at the beach

You don’t have to be swimming to be at risk. Many drownings happen when wading or playing in water. People can easily be knocked off their feet by a strong wave or current. A 2024 survey tells us many New Zealanders aren’t confident they can float in deep water for long. And the majority of people say they aren’t strong swimmers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With these facts, people choosing to head into the water at unpatrolled beaches is a disturbing reality.

ALWAYS try to swim on patrolled beaches

The safest place to swim is between the flags.

o Being too far away from young children in and around water

Young children rely on adults being close at hand to help when things go wrong. You need to be able to intervene immediately.

Get in the water with your kids, have fun and keep them safe.

STAY IN CLOSE CONTACT with children around water.

o Consuming alcohol and other drugs

Staying safe around water means keeping an eye on conditions around you and making good calls. If getting in the water or doing any kind of activity in or on the water, it is safest to avoid alcohol altogether.

Alcohol and water don’t mix.

Five ways to survive – New Zealand’s Water Safety Code

Photo/Supplied.

By following the five ways to survive, you are protecting yourself, setting a positive example for others and contributing to a culture of having fun but staying safe. Read full water safety information here:

watersafetynz.org/staying-safe

Drowning statistics – holiday period and summer 2014/15 – 2023/24. Photo/Supplied.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Water Safety New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 