Can We Make This Summer The Safest On Record?

Water Safety New Zealand shares advice to help us enjoy our favourite places and favourite activities free from drowning and injury.

With the official holiday period starting today, safe behaviour around water by all New Zealanders is key to achieving our safest summer on record. An average of one New Zealander drowns every three days during summer. During the brief official holiday period an average of eight people drown.

But by making the right decisions around water no family or community needs to experience irreplaceable loss and grief of a preventable drowning.

Expect the unexpected Many of New Zealand’s rivers, lakes, beaches, and coastline are more dangerous than they may appear.

Drowning can happen to anyone – anywhere According to Water Safety New Zealand, it is everyday New Zealanders caught out by everyday conditions, doing everyday things, who drown at our beaches, coastline, rivers, and lakes.

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’ – especially if you are male It could be any of us, unless we make good decisions and take responsibility for our safety and the safety of others who rely on us.

Risks are increased by:

o Not wearing a lifejacket

Lifejackets are fundamental for water safety. All too often boating tragedies happen where lifejackets are not worn.

ALWAYS wear a lifejacket.

o Underestimating conditions at the beach

You don’t have to be swimming to be at risk. Many drownings happen when wading or playing in water. People can easily be knocked off their feet by a strong wave or current. A 2024 survey tells us many New Zealanders aren’t confident they can float in deep water for long. And the majority of people say they aren’t strong swimmers.

With these facts, people choosing to head into the water at unpatrolled beaches is a disturbing reality.

ALWAYS try to swim on patrolled beaches

The safest place to swim is between the flags.

o Being too far away from young children in and around water

Young children rely on adults being close at hand to help when things go wrong. You need to be able to intervene immediately.

Get in the water with your kids, have fun and keep them safe.

STAY IN CLOSE CONTACT with children around water.

o Consuming alcohol and other drugs

Staying safe around water means keeping an eye on conditions around you and making good calls. If getting in the water or doing any kind of activity in or on the water, it is safest to avoid alcohol altogether.

Alcohol and water don’t mix.

Five ways to survive – New Zealand’s Water Safety Code

By following the five ways to survive, you are protecting yourself, setting a positive example for others and contributing to a culture of having fun but staying safe. Read full water safety information here:

watersafetynz.org/staying-safe

Drowning statistics – holiday period and summer 2014/15 – 2023/24. Photo/Supplied.

